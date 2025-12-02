Pope calls for dialogue between US, Venezuela

Pope Leo XIV speaks during a farewell ceremony before departing from Beirut International Airport at the end of his apostolic journey on December 2, 2025. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / POOL / AFP)

Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday appealed for dialogue between the United States and Venezuela amid mounting fears of American military action.

The US-born pope said there were mixed signals coming from the United States in the dispute, noting a phone call between President Donald Trump and Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, and speculation of sending US troops.

“Again, I believe it’s better to seek dialogue, perhaps pressure, even economic pressure, but look for another way to bring about change, if that’s what the United States decides to do,” Leo told reporters on the flight home from a trip to Lebanon.

He said that through diplomacy, the Vatican was “looking for ways to calm the situation” for the good of the Venezuelan people.

AFP