Political tensions rise in Nasarawa as Lafia LGA chairman suspended amid 2027 election jostle

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Lafia, Nasarawa – Political tensions are escalating in Nasarawa State as power struggles ahead of the 2027 general elections begin to surface, raising concerns about cracks within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The recent suspension of Lafia Local Government Chairman, Hon. Mohammad Haliru Arabo, has intensified political uncertainty in the state, coinciding with the redeployment of the former Commissioner of Police and the appointment of a new police chief. Analysts say these developments signal deepening divisions within the APC over the upcoming governorship contest.

Speaking on Thursday at the NUJ Press Centre, Lafia, under the platform of the Nasarawa Council for Protection of Democracy (NACOPOD), APC chieftain and Turaki of Lafia, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Sandaji, condemned the suspension, describing it as “deeply flawed, political gangsterism, and dangerous to democracy.”

Sandaji argued that the State House of Assembly acted hastily, without providing credible evidence to justify the three-month suspension, which was reportedly linked to Arabo’s alleged interference in the impeachment process of the Speaker of the Lafia Legislative Council.

“To suspend an elected official for such claims without proof is not oversight; it is overreach,” Sandaji said, accusing the Assembly of violating Arabo’s right to fair hearing.

He also criticized Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hon. Aminu Muazu Maipata, for recognizing the Deputy Chairman, Hon. Uba Arikya, describing it as “an affront to legislative autonomy and a violation of the principle of separation of powers.”

Sandaji alleged that the suspension was politically motivated, linking it to Arabo’s open support for former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, whose rising popularity has reportedly unsettled the current political structure.

“We strongly suspect this suspension is part of a calculated attempt to intimidate and weaken allies of this emerging political force ahead of the coming electoral cycle,” he said.

NACOPOD called on the State House of Assembly to reverse the suspension and follow due process if there are genuine investigative concerns. The group also urged Governor Abdullahi Sule to ensure that democratic institutions are not used for political witch-hunts.

“We call on His Excellency to rise above partisan considerations and urgently intervene to restore constitutional order and peace in Lafia Local Government,” Sandaji appealed.

The group said it would formally communicate its concerns to the Governor, the Police, the Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, emphasizing its commitment to justice, due process, and the autonomy of local governments.