Police rejects IPI allegations, affirms commitment to press freedom and due process

ABUJA – The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed allegations linking the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, to the alleged wrongful arrest of a journalist, describing the claims as “unfounded, misleading, and unsupported by facts.”

The statement, released on December 24, 2025, by Force Public Relations Officer CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, comes in response to the International Press Institute (IPI) announcing the suspension of its engagement with the Force over the incident.

The NPF clarified that the IGP neither authorized nor condoned the arrest, harassment, or intimidation of any journalist. Upon notification by the IPI President, Mr. Musikilu Mojeed, the IGP immediately ordered the journalist’s release and directed the Force Monitoring Unit to investigate the conduct of the officers involved. CSP Hundeyin emphasized that any officer found culpable would face disciplinary action in line with extant laws.

“The IGP has consistently made it clear that misconduct by individual officers cannot and must not be attributed to the leadership of the Force or weaponized to malign the institution,” the statement read.

The Police Force highlighted that with over 300,000 personnel deployed nationwide, isolated cases of misconduct may occur, but they are promptly investigated and addressed. It noted that the IPI declined multiple invitations to formally engage with the Force Monitoring Unit to adopt and harmonize its statements, a necessary step for concluding the investigation.

CSP Hundeyin described the IPI’s decision to suspend engagement over a single incident—despite immediate corrective measures and ongoing investigations—as disproportionate and called for objectivity in assessing the matter.

The NPF reaffirmed its commitment to constitutional policing, media freedom, and professional accountability, stating that no organization has the authority to circumvent due process or pronounce guilt while investigations are ongoing.

“The Force remains resolute in enforcing discipline within its ranks and upholding the rule of law, but it will also firmly resist attempts to unfairly impugn the integrity of its leadership,” the statement concluded.

The Force assured the public that it will continue to uphold professional standards while engaging constructively with stakeholders.