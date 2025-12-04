Police neutralise two suspected kidnappers, arrest 12 others in coordinated operations in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Imo State Police Command has announced the death of two suspected kidnappers and the arrest of 12 others in separate operations carried out on Tuesday.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday night, noting that the operations were executed by the Agwa and Nekede Divisions.

According to the statement, operatives of the Agwa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, were on patrol along the Obudi–Mgbala Road when they encountered a gang of suspected kidnappers travelling in a tricycle.

A gun duel ensued, resulting in the death of two members of the gang, while others escaped with injuries.

Recovered from the scene were two pump-action rifles, seven live cartridges, two Android phones, and the body of an unidentified female victim. The items and remains have been deposited at the mortuary for further investigation.

In a separate operation earlier that evening, operatives of the Nekede Division stormed Umuezeruokam Forest, which links Avu Forest, acting on credible intelligence.

The raid led to the arrest of 12 suspects and the recovery of 12 phones, two daggers, a cutlass, assorted hard drugs, a saw blade, and a bunch of arrows.

DSP Okoye said the case has been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation as efforts continue to track fleeing suspects and dismantle criminal hideouts in the state.