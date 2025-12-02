Police nab suspected IPOB member in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command has apprehended a suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

He attributed the success to the security strategy of Anambra Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, on security surveillance, strengthened visibility policing, and expanded routine and targeted patrols day and night.

“Police operatives attached to the Ozubulu Police Division, working in collaboration with the Ozubulu Central Vigilance on Nov. 30, arrested Emmanuel Osuigwe at Amakwa, Ozubulu,” he said.

Ikenga explained that the suspect was observed behaving suspiciously and attempted to conceal himself upon sighting the joint patrol team.

He said that the suspect was immediately apprehended, and a search conducted on him led to the discovery of a handcuff wound and the recovery of a handcuff.

The command spokesman said that during preliminary questioning, the suspect claimed to be a member of the proscribed secessionist group.

He also said that the suspect claimed that he recently escaped from a secessionist camp at Ukpor, following a disagreement with other members.

Ikenga said that the suspect is in police custody and undergoing further interrogation.

“He has provided useful information that is aiding ongoing investigations,” he said.

The command reassured residents of continued efforts to maintain peace, security, and public safety across the state. (NAN)