Police nab 5 for alleged fake kidnap news

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO—POLICE in Akwa Ibom State have arrested and commenced prosecution of five persons for alleged fabrication and circulation of fake news.

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom Command, CP Mohammed Azare, said the suspects shared on social media a false kidnap incident involving students of Oron Secondary School in Oron Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

At a meeting on Thursday with youth leaders drawn from the 31 LGAs of the state, Azare said the suspects’ actions were “reckless, dangerous, capable of inciting panic and undermining Public confidence.

“We will continue to take decisive action against anyone who spreads misinformation or attempts to destabilize the peace of the state.”

The CP however commended youth leaders in the state for providing support to his Command, saying their, “Responsible conduct, intelligence sharing and timely interventions have prevented several potential crises and contributed significantly to the Command’s operational successes in 2025.”

He equally commended Akwa Ibom traditional rulers, “Fatherly guidance and the State Government for continuous support to the security infrastructure of the state.”

He urged the state populace to embrace dialogue above confrontation, especially in engagements with investors, contractors and development partners operating in their communities.

Advancing the conversation on Governor Umo Eno’s ban on masquerade displays in the state, CP Azare cautioned, “any community wishing to hold masquerade activities must first seek formal permission from the CP upon which his Command will provide adequate security to ensure peaceful and orderly conduct.”

Some of the youth leaders who responded praised Azare’s impactful policing of the state, pledging sustained cooperation with the Police in the task of securing Akwa Ibom. .