Police detain five in Anambra over vandalism, armed robbery

The Police Command in Anambra has detained five male suspects in connection with vandalism and theft at an international company located at Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement to newsmen on Thursday in Awka.

Ikenga noted that the arrest of the suspects was carried out during a coordinated operation on the evening of Dec. 8 by police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Awkuzu.

He explained that the RRS were working with the police personnel from Neni Divisional Headquarters on a follow-up investigation into a case of conspiracy and armed robbery, and they successfully arrested the five suspects.

He disclosed that the operatives recovered one pump action, 10 live cartridges, and one black motorcycle from the suspects.

The PRO gave the ages of the suspects as 18, 20, 22 and 23 years, respectively.

He said that upon their arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime and named a major receiver of the stolen properties.

Ikenga said that further investigations were ongoing, adding that efforts are underway to apprehend other fleeing suspects and to recover the stolen and vandalised items. (NAN)(