Police confirm explosion in Kebbi hospital

…No casualties recorded

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi Police command has confirmed a loud explosion at the General Hospital, Bagudo, on Tuesday.

The explosion triggered panic among residents.

Kebbi State Police Command has assured the public that the situation is under control.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman who confirmed the incident said security agencies responded swiftly to secure the area and prevent further threats.

His words: “The Kebbi State Police Command has assured members of the public that we have full control of the security situation following the explosion at the General Hospital, Bagudo,” Usman said.

He added that a joint security team comprising the Police, Military and Vigilante personnel immediately cordoned off the affected area, while EOD-CBRN specialists were deployed to conduct a detailed assessment.

“We are grateful to confirm that there were no casualties. Although a building within the staff quarters was damaged, the occupants had already evacuated safely,” the police spokesman added.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police has ordered additional tactical deployments to the area to maintain public order and reassure residents.

“A comprehensive investigation is currently ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion, and further updates will be communicated as necessary.

The Police Command urged residents to remain calm and avoid the immediate vicinity of the hospital to allow security operatives carry out their duties effectively, as investigations continue into the incident.

However, the cause of the explosion has not been ascertained as of press time but efforts are being made by authorities concerned to unravel the cause of the explosion and those behind it, normalcy has returned to the community hitherto thrown into panic and confusion.