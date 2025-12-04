Police arrest woman for burning maid’s private part in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old businesswoman, Juliet Igwe, for allegedly using candlelight to inflict injuries on the private part of her six-year-old maid, identified simply as Onyinyechi.

Police spokesperson Henry Okoye said Igwe’s arrest followed intelligence received by operatives of the Ideato North Divisional Headquarters. He described the act as “despicable and totally unacceptable,” adding that the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

Okoye said the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, who is displeased with the “dastardly act,” has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case.

He also commended activist journalist Chidiebube Okeoma, founder of Stand For Humanity Foundation, for taking responsibility for the medical care and welfare of the minor.

When interrogated, the suspect claimed she did not know that candlelight and hot water could cause severe injuries. She accused the child of stealing meat from her pot, saying she “only battered her to prevent future occurrence.”

Okeoma, in his remarks, confirmed that his foundation rescued the child and handed her over to the police.

“This wickedness is not tolerated in a sane society like ours. Our organisation rescued the child and handed her over to the police. We also assisted the police in arresting the suspect.

“We have taken over the medical and welfare needs of the minor and have taken her to the Imo State University Medical Centre in Owerri for proper medical investigations and treatment,” he said.