Police arrest three suspected bandits’ financiers in Sokoto

The Police Command in Sokoto State has arrested three suspected financiers of banditry and several other individuals linked to motorcycle theft and criminal conspiracy, recovering rustled cattle as well as stolen motorcycles in two coordinated operations.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Sokoto, stating that the successful operations demonstrated the command’s renewed operational effectiveness.

According to him, the first operation was carried out on Wednesday by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), following credible intelligence in Tangaza Local Government Area.

He said operatives arrested one Ruwa Ginyo of Gidan-Madi and two accomplices believed to be key brokers and financiers of a notorious bandit group.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly received rustled cattle from armed bandits, sold them in markets, and remitted the proceeds to the criminals,” Rufai stated.

He added that the suspects confessed to the crime, and four rustled cows were recovered from them at the point of arrest while they attempted to sell the animals.

In a separate operation in Talata Mafara LGA of Zamfara, Rufai said police investigators tracked and arrested several suspects involved in criminal conspiracy, motorcycle theft and receiving stolen property.

“During the cross-border operation, two suspected stolen motorcycles were recovered, with preliminary investigations linking the items to an ongoing case in Sokoto.

“All suspects remain in custody as investigations continue to dismantle the wider syndicate,” he said.

Rufai further said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa, commended the operatives for their professionalism, vigilance and dedication in both internal and cross-state operations.

He urged residents to continue supporting the police with timely, credible information, assuring the public that all details shared with the command would be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Vanguard News