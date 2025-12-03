Police arrest suspect behind viral threat video in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra says it has taken custody of one Oluchukwu Anyaoku, who threatened to destroy its formations in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Awka.

Ikenga noted that his arrest followed the emergence of a viral online video in which the suspect was allegedly issuing threats of violence and vowing to destroy all police formations in Obosi.

According to him, the operatives attached to the Obosi Division on Dec. 2 acted immediately after intercepting the video.

“The suspect was traced, arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

“The operatives also recovered a firearm and a cutlass in his possession.

“Preliminary observations indicate that the suspect may require professional medical evaluation, and appropriate procedures are being followed in this regard,” he said.

The PRO revealed that the case was being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, for a comprehensive investigation and review of available information already obtained about the incident. (NAN)