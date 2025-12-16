Police arrest social media influencer ‘Peller’ over alleged attempted suicide, reckless driving in Lagos

Peller

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained a 20-year-old social media influencer, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, over an alleged attempted suicide and reckless driving that resulted in a serious road crash in Lagos.

The arrest followed a viral video that surfaced on Sunday, December 14, 2025, showing the suspect driving dangerously on a public road while live-streaming the act on social media. The incident reportedly led to a severe motor accident, during which the suspect’s life and those of other road users were endangered.

According to the police, Hamzat’s actions constituted a deliberate attempt to take his own life and posed grave danger to innocent members of the public.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, the Command confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody and undergoing investigation.

The statement noted that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough probe, adding that the outcome of the investigation will be made public upon conclusion.

“The suspect will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law,” the police said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh, also issued a strong warning to social media influencers, content creators, and members of the public against engaging in or promoting reckless, dangerous, or unlawful acts in the name of content creation.

He cautioned that such actions are capable of causing breach of public peace and untimely loss of lives, stressing that the Command will not tolerate any form of lawlessness.

“The full weight of the law will be applied to anyone found culpable,” the statement added.

The police further urged all road users to strictly comply with traffic regulations, reiterating the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives, maintaining public order, and ensuring safety across the state.