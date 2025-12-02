[Photos] Osun PDP guber primary: 957 delegates accredited for voting

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for its governorship primary election in Osun State, accreditation of delegates for the exercise is presently ongoing.

The National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Theophilus Shan, had insisted that the party primary would hold as scheduled despite Governor Ademola Adeleke exiting the party.

As of 11:43am, the PDP electoral committee chairman, Humphrey Abba, and his committee members have concluded accreditation of delegates, and the voting will commence any moment.

He said a list of 957 accredited delegates out of 990 expected from the 30 local government council areas of the state.

The committee secretary, Sunday Solari, announced that the two aspirants vying for the tickets are Governor Ademola Adeleke and Adebayo Adedamola, adding that Gov. Adeleke has resigned from the party.