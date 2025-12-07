Photos: Atiku visits Jonathan in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar paid a courtesy visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja residence on Saturday.

This marked their first publicised meeting since Jonathan returned from an election observation assignment in Guinea-Bissau.

Atiku shared photographs from the visit on his social media pages on Sunday, describing the engagement as a pleasant reunion.

“It was a pleasure catching up with former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday evening, following his recent return from Guinea-Bissau,” he wrote.

The meeting followed Atiku’s official defection to the African Democratic Congress.

The former VP attributed his move to the party’s departure from founding ideals. His decision came amid wider conversations about political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, there are strong indications that Atiku may become the coalition’s presidential candidate in the next election cycle.

The ADC has been positioning itself as a credible alternative to Nigeria’s dominant political parties and has been courting high-profile figures as it consolidates its national presence.

Vanguard News