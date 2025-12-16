Akpabio dispels ill-health, death rumours with photos from Senate plenary

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has dismissed widespread rumours about his alleged collapse and ill health by sharing photos of himself presiding over Senate plenary on Tuesday.

The rumours, which circulated widely on social media and were amplified by an online news platform on Monday, claimed that Akpabio collapsed earlier this month and was flown to London on a private jet for medical treatment.

The report alleged that the Senate President “collapsed on the 10th of this month and was rushed to London in a private jet provided by billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote.”

However, in what appeared to be a direct response to the claims, Akpabio posted photographs on his verified X account showing him interacting with senators during plenary.

“Today, Tuesday, December 16, 2025, I presided over Plenary, where Ambassadorial nominees from President Bola Tinubu were screened and confirmed,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Senate has urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to urgently investigate the viral rumours alleging the collapse and, in some instances, the death of the Senate President.

The upper chamber also directed the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, to collaborate with the NSA to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

The resolution followed a point of order raised under Order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders (2023, as amended) by Senator Titus Zam (APC, Benue North-West), who expressed concern over the reports that had circulated for more than 48 hours.

Senator Zam described the rumours as “alarming and unacceptable,” stressing that the Senate President, as Nigeria’s number three citizen, should not be subjected to such misinformation.

He condemned claims on some media platforms that Akpabio suffered a health emergency and was rushed to a hospital in London, describing the reports as “fake, irresponsible and capable of misleading the public.”

Zam further urged security agencies to identify those behind the false claims and ensure they are prosecuted in accordance with the law to serve as a deterrent.

Vanguard News