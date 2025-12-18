PGF dismisses one-party state claims

Governor Hope Uzodimma

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has dismissed claims that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is steering Nigeria toward a one-party state.

The Forum described such claims as unfounded and a reflection of the ruling party’s growing acceptance among Nigerians.

Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, made the remarks while briefing newsmen after a meeting with the progressive governors in Abuja.

Uzodinma said that the APC’s increasing influence is driven by public satisfaction with its performance rather than any attempt to stifle opposition.

“Our party, like you know, is the most beautiful bride today in the country.

“You can see, I have almost lost count of the number of governors we now have in our great party. It shows that the president is doing well. It shows that APC is doing well.

“It shows that our passion to create prosperity in Nigeria is being bought into by well-meaning Nigerians and, particularly, the political class.

“We are a happy party. We are struggling to ensure that our people are served,” he said.

Uzodimma appealed to the political class and Nigerians to allow peace a chance, saying it is through collaborative efforts that Nigeria will become a greater nation.

“You see, among us now is a brand new member, the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

“I think we are over 28 as members of the great party. So how else do you know a party that is doing well? We have 28 quality apostles of President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Uzodimma further said that Nigerians were demonstrating confidence in the APC and in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

He described Tinubu’s administration as having positive impacts with the reform policies in place.

“The APC has emerged at the centre stage of national politics because of its delivery of key governance promises.

The governor said that the accolades the party was receiving from members of other political parties, politicians, and well-meaning Nigerians were evidence that the president’s reforms were yielding results.

He highlighted initiatives such as the student loan scheme, which he said ensured that no Nigerian was denied education due to lack of funds.

He also highlighted the expanded health insurance scheme aimed at reducing barriers to accessing healthcare.

The governor further pointed to improvements in the economy, increased government revenue, and rising production in the oil and gas sector as indicators that the country was on the path to recovery.

Uzodimma expressed optimism about the future, stating that the ongoing reforms are laying a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and appreciative of the progress being made under the current administration. (NAN)