Petrol supply rises 55% to 71.5m litres daily

•As consumption hits 52.1m litres

By Ediri Ejoh

7

The supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, increased to 71.5 million litres per day in November 2025 from 46million litres per day in October, indicating an increase of 55 per cent.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said the volume supplied came from both the domestic and the international market.

According to its November 2025 report – Fact sheet – released yesterday, the agency said the nation’s consumption also increased by 44.5 per cent to 52.1 million litres per day in November 2025, against 28.9 million litres in October, showing an excess of 37.4 million litres.

The agency said that the significant increase in petrol supply in November 2025 was on account of the imports by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.).

NMDPRA noted that the imports were aimed at building inventory and further guaranteeing supply during the peak demand period.

Other reasons for the increase, according to the NMDPRA, were due to “low supply recorded in September and October 2025, below the national demand threshold; the need for boosting national stock level to meet the peak demand period of end of year festivities and twelve vessels programmed to discharge into October which spilled into November.”

The report revealed that the domestic refineries supply in the period stood at 17.1 million litres per day, while the average daily consumption of PMS for the month was 52.9 million litres per day.

It also noted that no production activities were recorded in all the state owned refineries – which included Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries – in the period, as the refineries remained shut down.

On gas, the average daily gas supply climbed to 4.684 billion standard cubic feet per day in November 2025, from the 3.94 bscf/d average processing level recorded in October.

Also, the Nigeria LNG Trains 1-6 maintained a stable processing output of 3.5 bscf/d in November 2025, but utilisation improved slightly to 73.7 per cent compared with 71.68 per cent in October.

The increase, according to the report, was driven by higher plant utilisation across processing hubs and steady export volumes from the Nigeria LNG plant in Bonny.

It stated: “As of November 2025, Nigeria’s major gas processing facilities recorded improved output and utilisation levels, with the Nigeria LNG Trains 1-6 processing 3.50 billion standard cubic feet per day at a utilisation rate of 73.70 per cent.

“Gbaran Ubie Gas Plant processed 1.250 bscf per day, operating at 71.21 per cent utilisation, while the MPNU Bonny River Terminal recorded a throughput of 0.690 bscf per day during the period. Processing activities at the Escravos Gas Plant stood at 0.680 bscf per day, representing a 62 per cent utilisation rate, whereas the Soku Gas Plant emerged as the top performer, processing 0.600 bscf per day at 96.84 per cent utilisation.”

The report also indicates that supply to the power sector increased slightly to 0.645 bscf per day in November, compared with 0.641 bscf per day recorded in October.

Gas supply to the commercial hubs also recorded an increase in the period, rising from 0.522 bscf per day in October to 0.581 bscf per day in November.

It stated: “Breakdown of domestic gas utilisation showed that the power sector remained the largest off taker, consuming 0.645 bscf per day, followed by the commercial segment at 0.581 bscf per day and gas based industries at 0.420 bscf per day. “Export volumes remained strong during the month, with the Nigeria LNG Limited exporting an average of 101,555 cubic metres of LNG per day, equivalent to 45,966 metric tonnes, while natural gas exports through the West African Gas Pipeline averaged 0.121 bscf per day.”