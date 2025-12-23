Petrol: Consumers urge Dangote to expand partner stations as MRS sells at N739/litre

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Motorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are calling on Dangote Refinery to increase the number of its partner retail outlets to improve accessibility of petrol, following the recent reduction in pump price.

Dangote Refinery recently designated MRS Oil as its partner retail outlet to dispense petrol at N739 per litre nationwide. This price is significantly lower than other major retailers, including NNPC Retail at N835, TotalEnergies at N920, Conoil at N910, Eterna at N889, and AYM Sharfa at N840.

Despite the price advantage, checks across Abuja revealed a limited number of MRS outlets. At Katampe along the AYA–Gaduma–Asokoro Road, the MRS station did not display its pump price, and queues have persisted since the price reduction announcement. The station reportedly stops selling petrol at 7:00 p.m. daily.

Along the Nyanya–Karshi Road, only one of three MRS outlets dispensed petrol at N739, while the others continued selling at N910 as of Tuesday.

Speaking at the MRS station along Airport Road, civil servant George Anosike called for more stations to make Dangote petrol widely accessible. “MRS stations are very few in Abuja. If more stations sell at this price, more people will enjoy the Dangote bonanza,” he said.

Another motorist, Joachim Jimbiri, added, “This is when we are beginning to see the real benefits of the Dangote Refinery. Nigerians want the refinery to succeed, but we must benefit from cheaper petrol. Petrol should not cost more than N500 per litre in this country. We have abundant crude oil and a functional refinery, which should make petrol affordable.”

Consumers hope Dangote Refinery will respond by expanding the network of partner stations across the FCT to ease access and maximize the impact of its price reduction.