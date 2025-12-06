People who fight over N1,000 from Baba determine party candidates – Politician-turned cleric

Pastor Femi Emmanuel

The Presiding Pastor of Livingspring Chapel International, Femi Emmanuel, has said that good Nigerians are not where the decisions are made, so people who fight over N1,000 “from Baba”, select delegates who then elect candidates.

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Pastor Emmanuel said this in an interview with journalists on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Recall that Femi Emmanuel was Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

He told journalists: “I want Nigerians to listen to this. Not only the church, including good Nigerians. Good Nigerians are not where the decisions that affect Nigerians are made.

“We are too sophisticated; we are too corporate. You cannot go to ward meetings. If you attend ward meetings, you will cry for them, the level of people there.

“People will be fighting over N1,000 that Baba sent for them, and those are the ones that would determine who your delegates are today; your delegates would determine who your candidates would be tomorrow.

“So, if you don’t have delegates, you can’t have candidates, and the delegates would emerge from the ward levels. So, these are things Nigerians don’t know.

“I want to advise Nigerians to take their future into their hands.”

He also commented of governance, advocation regionalisation.

“Our problem will be 90 per cent solved if we return to regional government. If we don’t, the problem will persist and may worsen,” he said.

Vanguard News