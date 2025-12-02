PDP will overcome its challenges – Damagum

A former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has assured that the party will surmount its current challenges.

Damagum gave the assurance during a formal handover to the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, in spite of the current challenges, the future of PDP remains bright, insisting that the party will recover from its crisis that had made it to lose some governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We are a party to beat; that is why they are trying to frustrate us. We are people of faith. God is a just God and He does not support injustice,” he said.

Receiving the documents, the new National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki, said the task before the new leadership was enormous, declaring, however, that they were equal to the task.

Turaki assured that the new NWC would restore the party’s winning spirit.

“We will take the party back to the people. There will be no impunity, and there will be no injustice,” Turaki said.

The new PDP helmsman noted that the party was presently at a crossroads because some people felt it must be killed, stating, however, that democracy thrives when multi-party is allowed.

While stating that the new NWC would study the handover note as a guide for his administration, Turaki called for the cooperation and support of the former NWC members.