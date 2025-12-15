PDP will come out of current challenges stronger – Makarfi

Former Gov. Ahmed Makarfi of Kaduna State has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would emerge better and stronger from its current challenges.

Makarfi spoke at the Southern Kaduna PDP Stakeholders’ Summit in Kafanchan, Headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area, on Monday.

The summit had the theme: ‘Get strengthened: “A wake-up call to PDP members’.

According to him, no party can survive what the PDP has been through in recent years, arguing that many would have folded up by now.

He urged the party’s members to remain resolute, focused and united as the preparations for the 2027 General Elections begin in 2026.

Makarfi also cautioned against money politics during party primaries, urging the members to select principled and credible candidates who can truly represent the interests of the people.

“We must go for people with capacity and principle because the future of the party depends on such people,” he stated

In his remarks, the state PDP Chairman, Edward Marsha, commended the party faithful for the trust and confidence reposed in the current leadership.

Marsha explained that the exit of some persons from the PDP had paved the way for a new generation of leaders that would position the party for future success.

Also speaking, Danjuma Akuso, the Southern Kaduna PDP Zonal Chairman, dismissed concerns over defections from the party, stating that the PDP remained deeply rooted in the area.

Akuso explained that no other party can match PDP’s developmental strides in the area and the state at large.

On their parts, Nuhu Bajoga and Felix Hyet, former Deputy Governor of the state and the immediate past Kaduna state PDP Chairman, respectively, reiterated their readiness to reclaim power in 2027.

Other stakeholders who spoke highlighted the party’s legacy in Southern Kaduna, particularly during the Makarfi administration.

They claimed that the PDP “liberated” the zone through the creation of chiefdoms and the transformation of rural infrastructure, including road development.

Vanguard News