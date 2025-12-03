PDP ‘ll overcome its challenges, field strong candidates in 2027 — Olaifa

PDP flags

Chief Sunday Olaifa, Vice Chairman (West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, says the party will overcome its internal crises ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Olaifa, who is also the Founder of the New Era Political Movement, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He expressed strong optimism that the party would emerge from its current turbulence stronger and more united.

According to him, despite the disputes and litigations the party is battling , the PDP remains firmly positioned to field candidates across key elective offices in 2027.

“Yes, PDP will survive its internal crisis before the 2027 election. Up or down, head or tail, all the cases may likely end up at the Supreme Court, and PDP shall continue to function.

“The party will surely sponsor candidates for House of Assembly, Governor, House of Representatives, and Senate in the next election cycle,”he said.

He noted that only the party could decide who gets the presidential ticket and that no member could single-handedly determine the party’s flag bearer.

Olaifa reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the party, saying he and his supporters would not abandon PD for any reason.

“Whichever way it goes, Chief Sunday Olaifa Omowale and my team shall remain in PDP; it is not negotiable.

“We remain committed to the Peoples Democratic Party,” he said.

The PDP national leadership crisis has led to the defection of some of its chieftains,including governors, federal and state lawmakers, to the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC)