PDP drifting beyond repair – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a party drifting beyond repair. He said PDP is “gone”, adding that only the African Democratic Congress, ADC, can offer a credible opposition to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Read Also: Trump says US launched ‘numerous’ deadly strikes on IS in Nigeria

Speaking on Thursday during a programme on Arise News, Baba-Ahmed said: “The PDP is drifting away. I think it is gone, and I do not believe anyone can fix it.

“Ask them today what they will do, beyond just simply opposing and hoping that they can unseat President Tinubu; they won’t tell you.

“Somebody in this party should be saying to Nigerians, if you trust us in 2027, these are the things we will do.

“They must embark on massive recruitment of credible politicians, including colleagues that will come from other parties, rallying around the opposition, and designing a future for this country.”

Warning for ADC

Although the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, and former Special Adviser on Political Matters to Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said only ADC can provide credible opposition to APC, he cautioned them.

According to Baba-Ahmed, ADC should represent a new face in Nigerian politics, and offer Nigerians new ideas.

He said: “We don’t want to see the same old politicians coming forward. If you give me power, I’ll be different.

“Sixty percent of Nigerians will be voting now. They are young people. They want new people. They want new faces. They want new energies.”

Vanguard News