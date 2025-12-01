PDP confirms December 2 for Osun governorship primary

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed that its Osun State governorship primary election will hold on Tuesday, December 2, following the successful conclusion of its ad-hoc and national delegate congresses.

In a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan, the party reiterated that it had duly notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its timetable and is now set for the decisive stage of selecting its candidate.

The primary is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Osogbo, the state capital, with a fully constituted Electoral Committee appointed to supervise the process.

“The Party hereby reminds strategic stakeholders and the general public that the primaries to elect the gubernatorial candidate will hold as scheduled,” the statement said.

Shan added that the delegate congresses held on November 24 and 29, 2025, were successful, paving the way for the upcoming primary.

The PDP also urged all aspirants to strictly adhere to party rules, stressing the need for a peaceful and orderly exercise.

“The candidates cleared for the primaries are advised to conduct themselves in accordance with the party’s constitution, as any act of indiscipline will attract sanctions,” the statement added.