PDP caretaker committee backed by Wike takes charge, dissolves 14 state executives

Nyesom Wike

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday reaffirmed central control of its structures as the Nyesom Wike-backed National Working Caretaker Committee declared itself the party’s sole legitimate authority and dissolved state working committees in 14 states.

The announcement came after a meeting of the caretaker committee in Abuja, where Acting Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed outlined the mandate and direction of the leadership. Mohammed emphasized that the committee operated under the authority of the party leadership and the Board of Trustees, insisting that the PDP remained united and guided by its constitution and Nigerian law.

“I want to thank the leadership of our great party, the Board of Trustees, and our party leader, Hon. Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for giving us this mandate to manage the activities of the party for a period of 60 days,” Mohammed said. He cautioned members and the public against being misled by parallel meetings or claims of alternative leadership, stressing that the caretaker committee remained fully in charge nationwide.

Following the meeting, the committee’s Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, briefed journalists and read a communiqué affirming the PDP’s unity and reiterating Abdulrahman Mohammed as the only genuine head of the party. The statement dismissed reports claiming that a Turaki-led executive had been recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as false and misleading.

“The claims circulating in the media that the Turaki illegal Excos have been accepted by INEC are false. We therefore challenge Turaki to produce the code with which he uploaded his Exco to the INEC portal,” the communiqué said.

As part of its resolutions, the caretaker committee ratified the dissolution of PDP state working committees in Borno, Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Delta, Taraba, Kano, and Lagos, and confirmed caretaker committees to manage party affairs in those states.

The committee also assigned portfolios to strengthen internal coordination: Professor Adenike Ogunse as Women Leader, Engineer Deji Doherty as Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Olaka Nwogu as Treasurer, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed as Publicity Secretary, and Ambassador Dr. Ibrahim Bala-Aboki as Youth Leader.

Looking ahead, the caretaker committee approved a calendar for state congresses to begin on January 9, 2026, with a national convention to follow. The committee clarified that the national convention date will be set only after the completion of all state congresses.

“The national convention date is yet to be fixed. That can only come after a conclusion of the state congresses,” the spokesperson said.