Panic as multiple explosions rock Auchi

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Multiple explosions on Wednesday rocked Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reports that multiple explosions occurred in three different areas of Auchi at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

NAN observed that the first blast occurred along Igbei Road, the second at the Igbo Shade area near an AP filling station, while the third explosion occurred along the Auchi–Okene Road, close to Winners Junction.

Properties worth millions of naira were reportedly destroyed, including buildings and shops, across the three affected areas.

As of the time of filing the report, the cause of the explosions was unknown, and the number of deaths or casualties could not be ascertained.

An eyewitness, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said the explosions occurred almost simultaneously in different parts of Auchi.

The eyewitness added that the blasts appeared to have been coordinated.

The eyewitness described the incident as an allegedly planned attack on the Auchi community and stressed the need for a thorough investigation to prevent future occurrences.

NAN further reports that a fuel tanker fell along the expressway, prompting residents to scramble to scoop fuel.

It took the intervention of the Police Area Commander in Auchi, who mobilised officers to the scene to prevent a possible explosion as the crowd continued to grow.

Meanwhile, a credible source at the Divisional Police Station in Auchi told NAN that the spilt petrol which had flowed into drainage tunnels, later exploded at different locations.

The source, however, added that the areas were cordoned off to prevent loss of lives. (NAN)