PANDEF backs Tinubu’s oil sector shake-up

•Urges FG to set up a modular refinery devt fund

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Apex socio-political body of the South-South geo-political zone has backed President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The group has expressed confidence that the reforms would be comprehensive and sustained, saying that consistency in policy direction and leadership must be put in place if the oil and gas sector must continue to play its central role in Nigeria’s economy and improve the country’s standing in the global energy market.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the National Chairman of PANDEF, Ambassador Godknows Igali, particularly commended the President on the appointment of Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

According to the National Chairman, the Niger Delta, being the hub of Nigeria’s oil production, has the highest concentration of seasoned professionals in the sector and should be adequately represented at the highest levels of decision-making. Igali described the decision as putting a square peg in a square hole. Igali said, “We particularly applaud the appointment of one of Nigeria’s most competent professionals in the oil and gas sector, Mrs. Oritserneyiwa Eyesan as CEO of Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). Indeed, this particular appointment could be described as putting a square peg in a square hole, and we thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for this.

“Mrs. Eyesan, a seasoned economist, has left her mark in the Nigerian petroleum industry, having previously served as Executive Vice President (Upstream) in NNPC. In all her professional life, she has always left a mark of diligence, excellence and impact, wherever she served. She showcases a panache, making all Nigerians, and indeed, our womenfolk exceptionally proud of her service to the country.”

PANDEF commended President Tinubu for what it described as bold and well-considered appointments in the petroleum sector, particularly the selection of experienced professionals to lead key regulatory institutions, saying that the recent changes in regulatory leadership are decisive moves that would go a long way in repositioning the industry for growth, stability and global competitiveness.

The forum urged the Federal Government to urgently look into the 2018 commitment to establish a Modular Refinery Development Fund, saying that there was the urgent need for it to be revisited in order to stimulate economic activities, create jobs and enhance stability in the oil-producing areas.

Igali assured that the umbrella body for host communities in the Niger Delta, PANDEF will continue to work with the Federal and state governments in mobilising the people of the region towards ensuring a peaceful and conducive environment for the oil and gas sector to thrive in the national interest, adding “as the apex body representing host communities, PANDEF reaffirms its commitment to working closely with Federal and State governments in mobilising our people to ensure that the right enabling environment exists for this important sector to continue to play its deserved role.”

According to PANDEF, promotion of modular refineries in the Niger Delta would be a practical way of deepening host community participation in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), even as it renewed its long-standing demand for greater inclusion of Niger Delta professionals in strategic leadership positions across the petroleum industry, particularly within the NNPC and its subsidiaries.

Igali said, “These changes present another opportunity to call on the Federal Government to put in place a robust programme to promote the building of modular refineries in the Niger Delta. In 2018, government had committed itself to setting up a Modular Refinery Development Fund, similar to the Solid Minerals Development Fund.

This must be urgently looked into and encouraged as a way of carrying more host communities along in implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), creating more economic activities in the Niger Delta and ensuring that the sector has greater stability for the overall good of the country.”