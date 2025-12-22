‘Oversabi Aunty’ earns N99.8m in opening weekend

‘Oversabi Aunty’ has recorded a strong debut at the Nigerian box office, grossing N99.8 million in its opening weekend to emerge as the second highest-grossing film of the weekend.

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The movie, distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, also ranks as Nollywood’s second highest opening film of 2025, underscoring a solid start in cinemas nationwide.

In a post shared on its official Instagram page, FilmOne thanked audiences across West Africa for the impressive turnout, describing the opening weekend performance as a major milestone for the production.

“Thank you West Africa,” the distributor said, noting that Oversabi Aunty delivered an opening weekend box office figure of N99.8 million, placing it among the top-performing Nollywood releases of the year.

The film’s opening performance highlights the growing appetite for locally produced titles and signals sustained cinema traffic as the year progresses.

With its strong start, Oversabi Aunty is expected to maintain momentum and remain a notable attraction in cinemas in the coming weeks.

Vanguard News