Over 40 gunmen sack Kwara community, kill one, abduct two

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

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Over 40 gunmen stormed Owa-Onire in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State last Saturday by 8 pm and abducted two persons, including a palace maid, killed one person identified as a blacksmith, while several residents were severely injured.

Kabiru, son of Chief Abdulfatai Ajulo (the Elerin of Owa Onire), was reportedly shot during the attack, while one person, identified as Sunday (adult male) and Miss Rachael, palace teenage maid, were abducted.

Vanguard also gathered that Ajulo – the same person whose son was shot in this recent attack – was previously kidnapped along with another person in the community while working on their farm.

They were reportedly released only after payment of approximately ₦7.5 million in ransom.

Vanguard reliably gathered by Monday morning that the community of over 500 persons has been highly deserted, leaving the monarch Olowa of Owa-Onire, Oba AbdulRahman Fabiyi, and a few of his chiefs left as residents have fled for fear of another attack.

Vanguard further gathered that the kidnappers have been having free operations in the community over the years because there’s no police station or any office of the government’s security agencies anywhere in the community.

It was further gathered that the gunmen have sent a message to the monarch demanding N100million before the two victims could be released, but negotiations have reportedly seen the demand reduced to N5 million at press time.

Vanguard, however, gathered from the locals that the kidnappers, who arrived the community by 8 pm were initially asking for the resident of their target, simply identified as “Pastor,” and a farmer who, unknown to them, had travelled to Ilorin earlier in the day.

On missing their targets, the assailants launched indiscriminate attacks on residents, beating people mercilessly with machetes and guns.

“They entered our community exactly 8pm, more than 40 of them asking for the residence of pastor who had earlier in the day travelled to Ilorin.

“They didn’t meet him or anyone in his residence and the anger made them to be attacking everyone in sight, moving from house to house.

“Some of them entered my house and seriously beat me, thank God I’m alive.

“They were just entering homes, collecting phones and PoS and carting away the items our people are selling. They also went to the palace.

“I was in our community today, almost everywhere was silent; nobody was around. I learnt only Kabiyesi and few chiefs are left, I had to take few personal needs and returned to Ilorin,” said the local who craved anonymity.

Oba Fabiyi was reportedly spared by the kidnappers because he was abducted about a year ago and ransom was paid before his release.