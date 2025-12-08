Ouattara sworn in for fourth term as Ivory Coast president

Chantal Camara (C), President of the Ivory Coast Constitutional Council, sits with other judges at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan during the inauguration ceremony of Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara. (Photo by SIA KAMBOU / POOL / AFP)
President Alassane Ouattara, 83, was on Monday sworn-in for a fourth term as leader of Ivory Coast.
Ouattara was reelected in October with nearly 90 percent of the votes cast in the West African nation. He vowed to “loyally defend the constitution” at the inauguration.
AFP
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