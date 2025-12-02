Osun Speaker, lawmakers storm PDP primary venue

– as aides assault INEC officials after exercise

– warns Gov. Makinde over interference

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Adewale Egbedun, and some lawmakers on Tuesday stormed the venue where the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held its governorship primary, engaging in a brawl with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The lawmakers, who were in the company of government functionaries along with their aides, arrived at the venue after the exercise had been concluded and many participants had departed for their various destinations.

Egbedun, on his arrival at the Adolak Event Centre along with his deputy, Hon. Akinyode Oyewusi, kicked against the exercise.

Egbedun, while engaging in an altercation with the Osun Public Relations officer of INEC, Mr Musa Olurode, and his aide, was assaulting the officials.

However, the Deputy Speaker, Akinyode Oyewusi, frowned at the situation and ordered that the aides should stop assaulting him and using him as a shield for the official.

The Speaker thereafter went into the left hall, where he angrily shouted against those at the venue that they lack the right to hold a party primary in Osun State.

Speaking with newsmen at the venue of the PDP primary, Egbedun warned Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde against using Osun State as a ladder for his presidential ambition.

He said, “I am the Speaker of Osun; I am a leader in my state and in the PDP. We were on the floor of the house when we received calls that some people were here (Adolak) all the way from Oyo State to come just to have a vote that we call a drama.

“I am a leader of PDP and a bona fide member of the party. I used the PDP ticket to win my election in 2023. So it’s very strange to see videos of people calling themselves PDP members. I could remember that there was a message that there was going to be a congress. We were waiting for them, and we received another message that the Congress has been postponed.”

He further tasked Gov. Makinde to use another state as a tool for his ambition, saying, “This is a message to Gov. Seyi Makinde: if he is desperate to become president come 2027, he should use another state as a tool, not Osun State. We are bona fide PDP members; we have 25 House of Assembly members, 5 Rep members, and senators.

“For a governor from another state to come to our state to dictate to us, we won’t take that. This is a message to everybody that we won’t take this anymore. They came here to do what I can call a drama, and this will be the end of it.”