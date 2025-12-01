Governor Adeleke may pick ticket elsewhere – Osun PDP

Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the factional crisis bedeviling the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the party in Osun has disclosed that its governorship primary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, would no longer hold.

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Speaking with newsmen at the party secretariat in Osogbo on Monday, Osun PDP Chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi said though the governor is the sole candidate of the party but the ongoing crisis made cancellation of the primary inevitable.

According to Bisi, going by the time table of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, guiding the conduct of primary election, the only way the PDP could validly nominate a candidate is by resolution duly authorized by the electoral umpire.

He added that the crisis stalled the conduct of the statutory ad-hoc ward and local government congresses, scheduled for November 24th and 29th respectively, could not hold. “These are the very congresses where delegates to the primaries are elected”.

His words, “In the light of the foregoing, it has become inevitable, indeed unavoidable, that the PDP governorship primaries earlier slated for Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, can no longer hold as scheduled. It is equally important to restate, for the record, that Governor Ademola Adeleke remains the sole aspirant who purchased, submitted, and was duly screened in line with the party’s official timetable.

However, because of the internal crisis rocking the national leadership of our party, the information at my disposal is that Governor Ademola Adeleke may not, any longer be interested in seeking the nomination of the PDP for the 2026 Osun Gubernatorial Election, except a resolution recognized by INEC is reached within the INEC timeline.

“While we acknowledge that the conduct of primaries rests exclusively with the National Secretariat of the PDP, when the current leadership crisis is finally resolved. We also recognize our responsibility to the good people of Osun State. As a party built on transparency and trust, it is only proper that we keep our members and the public abreast of these developments”.