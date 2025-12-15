Osun 2026: APC strongly united behind Oyebamiji – Oyetola

Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun is firmly united behind its 2026 governorship candidate, Mr Bola Oyebamiji.

Oyetola in a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Bolaji Akinola, said party members were strongly behind Oyebamiji, for the Aug. 8, 2026.

The statement said the minister who is the APC Leader in Osun, stated this during a courtesy visit by the APC 2026 Osun Governorship Primary Committee.

Oyetola said the APC in Osun was more cohesive than ever before.

He described the party as a united family working with a shared purpose to reclaim the state from what he called “bad governance.”

“The APC in Osun State is fully united and solidly behind our governorship candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji.

“Our collective resolve is to rescue Osun State and return it to the path of purposeful, people-oriented governance,” he added.

Oyetola attributed the party’s current strength and unity to sustained leadership, and strategic engagement across the state.

He said that under his leadership, APC in Osun had witnessed transformational growth.

According to him, the party has attracted hundreds of new members from other political parties across the state.

He said the wave of defections included prominent political figures and serving federal lawmakers.

Oyetola said the defectors had aligned with the APC’s vision for development and progress in the state.

The minister expressed confidence in Oyebamiji’s capacity to provide effective leadership if elected governor.

He said the choice of Oyebamiji reflected the party’s commitment to competence, integrity and development-driven leadership.

Oyetola also commended the APC national leadership for constituting a credible and experienced governorship primary committee.