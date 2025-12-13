Osun 2026: Adebayo emerges APM gov candidate

The Allied Peoples Movement, APM, has picked Adewale Adebayo as its governorship candidate for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

The real estate developer emerged after he was ratified as the sole candidate of the party at the primary election held at the Secretariat in Osogbo on Saturday.

The APM Primary committee chair, Babarinde said, “The mode of primary adopted for today’s exercise is affirmation of the consensus candidate which Hon. Adewale Adebayo emerged as the party’s candidate from a fair and credible process.”

He commended the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party for providing support and also tasked members of the party to unite ahead of the poll.

Adebayo, in his acceptance speech, expressed confidence of winning the gubernatorial race fixed for August 8th 2026.

He said, “Today marks the beginning of APM’s unstoppable march to Bola Ige House in 2026. This endorsement is not about me, it is about all of us, united, focused, and ready to turn our vision for Osun into reality.”

He stated that “APM is not just a party, we are a movement. A movement of the people, by the people, and for the people. We are here to restore good governance, rebuild trust, and revive Osun’s foundations as we are on a mission to rescue Osun from failing leadership.

“The current government has failed. Public trust is gone. Promises are empty. The people are tired. The same way the PDP failed Governor Adeleke, Osun will do the same for him for his re-election bid come August 8th, 2026. APM is ready to send him back where he belongs.”

He commended the APM Primary Election Committee, led by Hon. Babarinde Nurudeen Idowu, saying “The process was transparent, credible, and peaceful.”