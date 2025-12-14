Osun 2026: AAC pick governorship candidate

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The African Action Congress, AAC, on Saturday, elected 39-year-old Olajide Esan as its governorship candidate for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

Esan, who is also a businessman, emerged through a consensus arrangement of the party, held at its Secretariat, at power line area Osogbo and was monitored by the officials of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Osun State Chairman of AAC, Tayo Adeyemi while addressing newsmen after the exercise, declared that Esan emerged with the backing of party members across the state.

He noted that the exercise is free, fair and credible which is a reflection of the party’s democratic ideal.

Speaking after his emergence, Esan disclosed that the time is ripe to dismiss the big party from power corridor due to their dictatorial nature.

His words, “The big political parties are oppressing us in this nation. Their type of leadership has weaponise poverty, they have subjugated the public by oppressing them. We have a systemic problem in Nigeria. The system of this country has set us all up to become criminals.

“We must fight this. The current leadership will not do the right thing for us as citizens because it will not pay them. We must collectively enthroned good leadership. When elected, I will create a ministry to check every citizen, to advocate for good welfare.”

He charged Osun residents and electorate to enthrone AAC in 2026 contest by uniting against APC, PDP Accord party, saying “AAC will embark on voter education. Don’t think that saviour is coming from outside. I am here for service.

“My government will create a website that we will display all the public funds. You will all see how money is been spent. We must condemn vote buying at all costs. We have arrangement within our party to fight vote buying.

“The system of this country will frustrate potential in youths. Our mission is to take government from criminals and give it to the general public,” he added.