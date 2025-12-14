Opposition leaders raise alarm over threat Nigeria’s multi-party democracy

Tinubu

Prominent opposition leaders have raised the alarm over what they described as a deliberate attempt by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to undermine Nigeria’s multi-party democracy through the politicisation of anti-corruption agencies.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the leaders accused the Federal Government of weaponising institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Nigeria Police and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, to intimidate and persecute political opponents under the guise of fighting corruption.

The statement was signed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President and African Democratic Congress, ADC, National Chairman, Senator David Mark; Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi; former Edo State Governor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Olabode George; and former Minister of State for Defence, Mallam Lawal Batagarawa.

They warned that Nigeria was drifting towards a one-party state, alleging that opposition governors and political leaders were being pressured by anti-graft agencies to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“State power is being deployed not for the genuine fight against corruption, but for the systematic persecution of perceived political opponents ahead of the 2027 general election,” the statement said.

The opposition figures accused the EFCC of selective enforcement, claiming that while opposition figures face aggressive investigations and media trials, allegations against members of the ruling party are ignored or quietly dropped.

They cited public perceptions of unequal justice, including past remarks credited to a former APC national chairman that defectors’ “sins are forgiven,” arguing that such narratives have weakened trust in anti-corruption institutions.

As part of their demands, the leaders called for an independent review of federal, state and local government accounts from 2015 to 2025 to expose selective prosecution and restore confidence in the anti-graft war.

They also proposed embedding anti-corruption operatives directly into government payment systems to prevent financial crimes, alongside amendments to the EFCC Act to strengthen its independence and preventive mandate.

The leaders urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and defend the country’s democratic space, warning that political injustice, if unchecked, could threaten national stability.