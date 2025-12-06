Onigbongbo LCDA empowers 500 residents with grants, tools

No fewer than 500 persons in the Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State have received support items such as cash grants, sewing machines, grinding machines, freezers, among others, from the Executive Chairman of the LCDA, Moyosore Adebanjo.

Adebanjo, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to turning challenges into opportunities for residents, said the empowerment items provided were tools for building long-term, sustainable livelihoods.

He also announced the forthcoming launch of the Onigbongbo Marshall (O’Marshall) Security Initiative, a community-based security network designed to strengthen neighbourhood safety and support existing security agencies.

Other items distributed included hairdryers, solar lights, generator sets, clippers, and CNG tricycles, along with ICT opportunities facilitated through a strategic partnership with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, described the initiative as a powerful step toward expanding economic access and improving livelihoods.

He noted that the programme reflected Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to inclusive growth, youth development, and community advancement across Lagos State.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, commended Adebanjo for embodying progressive ideals through initiatives that prioritise citizens’ well-being.

He urged beneficiaries to maximise the value of their new tools and grants to grow their businesses.