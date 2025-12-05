Ondo evolving into global investment destination – Aiyedatiwa

—-Hails Johnvents for promoting industrialisation, youth employment

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared that the state has reached a defining moment in its economic journey, affirming that the state is now fully ready for global investment, large-scale expansion and international competition.

Speaking at the Johnvents Group 2025 End-of-Year Celebration held at The Dome, Akure, Aiyedatiwa said the rapid growth of the conglomerate, now operating across three continents, demonstrates that the state has built a business environment capable of supporting world-class enterprises.

He pointed to Johnvents’ more than ten factories, its 1,500-strong workforce, thousands of benefiting households, over 5,000 engaged farmers and support for more than 10,000 young people as evidence that Ondo State’s reforms have moved from policy statements to real-world results.

The governor explained that the state’s readiness for global investment is anchored on deliberate reforms: stronger security architecture, expanding road networks linking production clusters to markets, power initiatives around industrial zones, digitised government operations and a streamlined one-stop-investment interface through ONDIPA.

According to him, these efforts have reshaped Ondo into a destination where investors can operate with confidence, speed and predictability.

The governor highlighted agriculture as the state’s biggest comparative advantage, noting the transformation of value chains in cocoa, cassava, cashew, oil palm, timber and aquaculture sectors where global players can scale operations without friction.

With representatives of British International Investment, International Finance Corporation, African Finance Corporation, United Capital and Commercio Partners present, Governor Aiyedatiwa said Ondo is positioning itself firmly within international investment networks.

He stated that prosperity in the 21st century thrives through collaboration and shared ambition, stressing that the state is committed to sustaining an environment where businesses can scale into global markets.

Reaffirming the state’s new direction, the Governor declared: “This is a story that assures every investor here and every partner across the world that Ondo State is ready for investment, ready for expansion, ready for innovation and ready for global competitiveness.”

Aiyedatiwa congratulated Johnvents for symbolising Ondo’s industrial renaissance and expressed optimism that more global investors would leverage the state’s emerging opportunities.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Group Executive Director (Real Sector), Mr Tarun Chawla, said the company is poised to ensure that the state is projected in good light while productively engaging its residents.

Chawla commended the governor for his leadership and for providing the enabling environment for businesses to continue to thrive in the State.