Omisore: Osun people ‘will be lucky’ to have me as governor

Senator Iyiola Omisore

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Former National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, on Monday formalized his bid for the 2026 Osun State governorship race, declaring that the state “will be lucky” to have him at the helm and insisting that his experience and political pedigree place him far ahead of other aspirants.

Speaking with journalists shortly after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms at the APC national secretariat, Omisore said he entered the race with a clear mission and a track record he believes no other aspirant can match.

On questions about capacity, given that he last served in executive office more than two decades ago, Omisore insisted that age and experience place him at an advantage.

“I was deputy governor over 20 years ago. And each time I attempted to contest, I came with different vigour and vision,” he said. “Experience cannot be bought. The older the wine, the sweeter the wine. Osun State is very lucky at this point for me to help them out of the doldrums.”

He said his “pedigree and journey so far speak volumes,” adding that “in honesty and fairness, to find an aspirant that can beat my credentials again is difficult.”

He took aim at Governor Ademola Adeleke, whom he repeatedly described as a “dancing governor”, arguing that leadership requires seriousness and depth.

“Any governor that is dancing will not appreciate the tenets of leadership and governance. Governance is a more serious business than dancing,” Omisore said, adding that such conduct “shows the littleness and the evil in mind.”

Omisore, a former deputy governor, said nine aspirants are currently in the APC race, but expressed confidence that he would emerge as the party’s flag bearer.

“By the grace of God, by the time we conclude, I am going to emerge the candidate of the party,” he said, citing his long-standing relationships within the party and his history with the secretariat.

Responding to concerns about a possible consensus arrangement that might not favour him, the former APC scribe said any such process must comply strictly with party and electoral guidelines. “As at today, we have nine aspirants. That presupposes the issue of consensus in line with our party guidelines. Whatever is going to be done must be done in accordance with the electoral process,” he said. “Whoever emerges becomes the party’s candidate.”

He dismissed claims that he is aggrieved over his earlier exit from the APC or that he supports zoning the 2026 ticket to Osun West. He argued that all zones have had “a fair share” of the governorship since the state’s creation in 1991 and described zoning arguments as “myopic” and tools used by “lazy politicians to corner and install their interest.”

“All these shenanigans and interest shielding won’t take us anywhere. Every state wants the best for their governance.”

Omisore maintained that Osun’s challenges are well known and said his criticisms of Adeleke are based on verifiable reality rather than personal animosity.

“If you are from Osun State, you know the problem in the state. I am sure you are not happy having a dancing governor for your state. Osun has the highest number of intellectuals today in the country”, he stated.