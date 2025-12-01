Ogun Police launch manhunt for abductors of six real estate marketers

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the six Lagos-based real estate marketers, who were abducted while on an inspection visit to a landed property in Oyebola village, located in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the marketers had travelled to the community on Friday as part of a routine assessment of their company’s land, which was scheduled to be promoted in an upcoming marketing campaign.

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, said the group arrived in the area to verify the land’s features and gather the necessary information required to brief potential clients.

Ogunlowo said the command received the distress report immediately after the abduction and deployed personnel to begin a coordinated search-and-rescue operation.

However, during the visit, they were ambushed and taken away by suspected kidnappers, an incident that has since heightened fears among property investors and estate developers operating across the region.

The commissioner explained that the marketers were part of a larger team conducting due diligence on the land when the armed abductors struck.

“They brought some marketers from Lagos to come and see the land so that they can have the requisite information to market the land for members of the public who are interested,” he said.

“It was during their visit to this land that the six people were abducted.

“The command has been on it since, and we shall definitely ensure that these people regain their freedom.”

The police assured the public that efforts were ongoing and that progress was being made to track the kidnappers’ movements.