Ogun Chief Judge frees 287 inmates in 2025

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By James Ogunnaike

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon. Justice Modupe Dipeolu, has released no fewer than 287 inmates from correctional facilities across the state, underscoring the judiciary’s commitment to justice, fairness and the rule of law.

Justice Dipeolu spoke on Monday at the Oba and Ibara Correctional Centres in Abeokuta, during a jail delivery exercise, which she described as a critical mechanism in addressing prolonged pre-trial detention, prison congestion and delays in the administration of justice.

According to her, the essence of the judicial system is to ensure that every individual is treated fairly under the law, particularly those awaiting trial for extended periods.

She disclosed that recent interventions under her watch have led to the release of 48 inmates in April 2024, 100 in May 2025 and 49 in November 2024. In addition, a special intervention at the Sagamu Correctional Centre between November 24 and December 5, 2025, resulted in the release of 187 inmates.

Justice Dipeolu further revealed that another Special Intervention Week commenced in Ilaro on December 15 and will run until December 23, 2025, during which 235 cases are expected to be reviewed.

Explaining that jail delivery exercises are conducted at least once every quarter as part of her statutory duties, the Chief Judge said the initiative followed an appeal from the Controller of Correctional Centres in Ogun State over severe congestion in all five facilities in the state.

She noted that during the Sagamu intervention, eight magistrates sat daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for one week, leading to the release of 187 inmates.

While acknowledging the impact of the exercise, Justice Dipeolu called on the government to address structural challenges within the correctional system, stressing that jail delivery alone cannot resolve the problem of overcrowding.

“We need government intervention to tackle prison congestion. The jail delivery exercise is not enough. There is a need for more correctional facilities, and that responsibility rests with the government,” she said.

Addressing the released inmates, the Chief Judge urged them to embrace discipline, responsibility and lawful living, quoting Mahatma Gandhi: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”