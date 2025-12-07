Oba of Benin suspends priest for alleged custom violation

Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has suspended the traditional priest of Unuamen Village, Chief Sunday Enoma, in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Oba’s Chief Press Secretary, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

According to the statement, the chief priest was suspended as Ohen-Ovia of Unuamen for violating established Benin customs and traditions.

Oba Ewuare reaffirmed Chief Kingsley Igbinosa as the Okao, or traditional head, of Unuamen Village.

He dismissed the suspended priest’s claim that he usually installed the Okao, describing it as baseless, unfounded, and abominable.

The Oba stressed that all chieftaincy titles in the Benin Kingdom are conferred solely by him.