Nwoko seeks social media regulation as TikToker accused him of plot to kill Regina Daniels

Senator Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North, has renewed his push for the passage of the social media regulation bill, citing the spread of damaging online allegations — including a recent claim that he paid to have his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, killed.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Nwoko, passed second reading in the Senate on March 18.

Speaking on Friday, the lawmaker said a viral TikTok video in which a creator known as “liaroftiktok” accused him of sponsoring an attack on Regina Daniels underscores how “unregulated and reckless” Nigeria’s digital space has become.

The content creator has since withdrawn the allegation, admitting it was fabricated and part of “creating content.”

Nwoko said the incident reflects a growing trend in which people make “very serious allegations” to attract views, often without consequence.

“This case and many others has now clearly justified the urgent need for the social media bill in the National Assembly,” he said. “You can’t lie to make money and turn around to apologise after criminally defaming and hurting people.”

He argued that the absence of clear regulations emboldens creators to engage in “deviant behaviour,” and insisted that platforms should be held accountable for harmful content published on their networks.

“It is time for social media companies to be mandated to open offices in Nigeria and to take responsibility for what they allow on their platforms,” he said. “If landlords are being threatened with punishments for actions of their tenants who are yahoo boys, what stops social media companies from being held responsible for allowing defamatory contents on their platforms?”

Nwoko added that traditional media organisations already comply with defamation laws, questioning why international tech companies should operate by different standards.

He urged Nigerians to support the proposed bill, saying it seeks only to ensure that social media companies register and maintain physical operations in the country.

According to him, the measure would create jobs, promote technology transfer, ease tax administration, and make litigation against digital companies more straightforward. He added that the bill would also aid law-enforcement efforts and ensure that Nigerians’ data is stored within the country rather than controlled by foreign entities.