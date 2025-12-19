Nwaoboshi was a fearless voice for his people – Delta APC

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has described the late former Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, as a committed party man and a fearless voice for his people.

The party said his death marked the loss of a politician who remained actively engaged in the political and democratic life of the country until his final days.

Reacting to the development, the State Chairman of the APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie, in a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, said the passing of Senator Nwaoboshi was a painful loss to the party, the Anioma nation, Delta State and Nigeria at large.

“Senator Peter Nwaoboshi was not only a ranking former legislator, but also a loyal member of the All Progressives Congress who believed deeply in participatory politics and selfless service to society. His passing is a huge loss to our party and to Delta State,” Sobotie said.

He noted that the late senator distinguished himself at the National Assembly through purposeful legislative engagement and consistent advocacy, particularly in championing issues affecting oil-producing communities in Delta State and the overall development of the Niger Delta region.

According to Sobotie, Nwaoboshi’s political life was defined by courage, conviction and an unwavering readiness to stand firm on issues he believed in.

“He was a man of strong views and uncommon boldness. Senator Nwaoboshi never shied away from responsibility and brought his experience, voice and conviction to bear in both party and national affairs,” he said.

The APC chairman added that the party recognised Nwaoboshi as a political figure whose influence cut across party lines and whose contributions to governance and democratic discourse would remain an enduring part of Delta State’s political history.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, the party extends its heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, the people of Delta North Senatorial District, the Anioma nation and members of the APC across the state and the country.

“We pray that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and gives all who mourn him the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement said.