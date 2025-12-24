NSCDC confirms terrorist attack on outpost in Niger

NSCDC officials

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed a terrorist attack on its personnel stationed at Wawa area of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger.

Mr Suberu Siyaka-Aniviye, Commandant of the corps in the state, confirmed the incident while briefing newsmen in Minna on Wednesday, saying that no life was lost.

Siyaka-Aniviye said that the attackers came in large numbers a few minutes after midnight but were unable to operate freely due to the alertness and prompt response of personnel on duty.

The commandant explained that the personnel attempted to repel the attackers, but the situation became difficult due to the numerical strength of the terrorists and the darkness in the area.

According to him, the attackers used torchlights to identify approaching persons before opening fire, forcing the personnel to tactically manoeuvre and take cover.

“Our men manoeuvred and took cover, but the attackers fired sporadically because they had several weapons,” he said.

Siyaka-Aniviye said the personnel abandoned their operational vehicle while moving to safety, but the attackers assumed they were still inside and shot repeatedly at it.

He said the vehicle was riddled with bullets, with its windscreen damaged and all four tyres punctured.

The commandant added that the tyres were later replaced and the vehicle was driven back to the NSCDC headquarters in Minna.

He further disclosed that the terrorists looted some personal belongings during the attack.

“They went into huts and carted away luggage containing clothes, mobile phones and other gadgets,” he said.

Siyaka-Aniviye also confirmed that the attackers made away with one rifle while its owner was trying to take cover.

The commandant reiterated that no personnel were killed or seriously injured in the incident, though some sustained minor bruises while manoeuvring to safety.

He said the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Mr Ahmed Audi, had immediately deployed a tactical team to Niger to comb the area and strengthen security.

According to him, the tactical team is still on the ground covering the entire environment, adding that preliminary findings suggest that the terrorists were likely moving from one hideout to another.

Siyaka-Aniviye said that all personnel involved in the attack had been accounted for and were safe.

“I invited all the personnel after the incident; all of them turned up, and they are safe. They are here with us,” he said.

Vanguard News