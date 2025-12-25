NSCDC confirms terrorist attack on outpost in Niger

NSCDC officials

Minna — The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed a terrorist attack on its personnel stationed at Wawa in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State. Mr. Suberu Siyaka-Aniviye, the state Commandant, briefed newsmen in Minna on Wednesday, assuring that no lives were lost.

Siyaka-Aniviye explained that the attackers, who came in large numbers shortly after midnight, were unable to operate freely due to the alertness and prompt response of NSCDC personnel on duty.

“The attackers attempted to engage our men, but the situation was challenging due to their numerical strength and the darkness in the area,” he said. He added that the terrorists used torchlights to identify approaching persons before opening fire, forcing the personnel to tactically manoeuvre and take cover.

“Our men took cover and manoeuvred strategically, but the attackers fired sporadically because they had multiple weapons,” Siyaka-Aniviye said. He disclosed that the personnel abandoned their operational vehicle while moving to safety, prompting the attackers to shoot repeatedly at it. The vehicle sustained multiple bullet impacts, its windscreen was damaged, and all four tyres were punctured.

The commandant noted that the tyres were later replaced, and the vehicle was driven back to NSCDC headquarters in Minna. He further revealed that the attackers looted personal belongings, including clothes, mobile phones, and other gadgets, and made away with one rifle while its owner was taking cover.

Siyaka-Aniviye reiterated that no personnel were killed or seriously injured, though some sustained minor bruises while manoeuvring to safety. He added that the NSCDC Commandant-General, Mr. Ahmed Audi, had immediately deployed a tactical team to Niger State to comb the area and reinforce security.

The commandant said the team is still on the ground covering the environment, and preliminary findings suggest the terrorists were likely moving from one hideout to another. He confirmed that all personnel involved in the attack have been accounted for and are safe.

“I invited all the personnel after the incident; all of them turned up and they are safe. They are here with us,” Siyaka-Aniviye concluded.