NSC demands thorough accountability from AFN over AIU age discrepancy query

…calls for disciplinary measures for erring officials

The National Sports Commission, NSC, has called for thorough accountability from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, over the Athletics Integrity Unit’s ( AIU ) age discrepancy concerns of some Nigeria young athletes.

The AIU of World Athletics has written to Nigeria seeking clarification on age discrepancies linked to a number of Nigerian young athletes that competed at the CAA U18/U20 Championship in Abeokuta.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, has expressed displeasure with the AFN and maintained that heads will roll if anybody is found culpable.

” At a time we are giving no place to age cheat in our Sports , this will not be swept under the carpet I can assure Nigerians. We are determined to get it right from our age grade competitions”.

The Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said the AFN must put its house in order and display true competence and diligence to restore confidence and prevent international embarrassment.

Rising from a meeting with top officials of the AFN including its Technical Director, Gabriel Okon, and National coaches, the DG insisted that officials must start paying for their incompetence especially now that the Commission is clamping down on age cheating in Nigerian Sports.

” We are aware of the query from AIU of World Athletics and for us at the National Sports Commission, this does not paint the AFN in good light and as a Commission we will not hesitate to come out hard on any official and administrator who we find culpable for this embarrassment”.

” We want to make it clear again to all our Sport Federations, coaches and administrators that our resolution at the last Council of Sports meeting in Calabar to clamp down on age issues will not be compromised regardless of who is involved”.

” Youth competitions are for developmental purposes, therefore the win at all cost syndrome must stop and the NSC needs the collaboration of every stakeholder to put this to an end in our Sports”.

The NSC has therefore called on the AFN to swiftly be on top of the AIU issue to clear the country’s name from further embarrassment.

Meanwhile the NSC has dropped two athletes from Team Nigeria camp preparing for the Africa youth Games expected to start this week in Angola, over age discrepancies.