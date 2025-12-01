Northern governors, traditional rulers meet to tackle insecurity

FILE IMAGE of Northern governors

Governors of the 19 Northern states are meeting in Kaduna to address the resurgence of kidnapping, banditry, and other security challenges in the region.

The emergency meeting, on Monday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, is focused on strategies to tackle the rising insecurity across Northern Nigeria.

Among the governors present are Uba Sani (Kaduna), Abubakar Sani Bago (Niger), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), while others are represented by their deputies.

Traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III, are also attending the meeting.