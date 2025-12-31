No going back on our decision for Rivers in 2027 – Wike

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

By Idowu Bankole

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that there will be no going back on the decision taken to restore power to Rivers people in the 2027 elections.

Wike said this during a “Thank You Visit'” to Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday.

The minister disclosed that part of the decision was to support Tinubu’s reelection for a second term and correct the leadership mistake at the state level.

He stressed that no amount of money would change their course saying, “we have done it before and we are going to do it again.

“We are prepared; we have made a decision and we are not going back. I want you to be strong. Nobody will intimidate us”.

He explained that the people that were entrusted with power in Rivers State have been misled by money and power, adding that greed and lack of gratitude lead to downfall.

He said he was in the community to thank Eleme people for standing firm with Tinubu, adding that “I want to say that I have not taken your support for granted.

“In spite of all the troubles, Tinubu decided that I, a South South person, should be the Minister of FCT. It has never happened before.

“Also, the ongoing development in this area has never happened before until Tinubu happened”.

Earlier, Chief Aforji Igwe, representing Eleme in Rivers State Assembly, described Wike as a “fair, just and a man of integrity”

Igwe pledged the support of Eleme people to the minister due to his outstanding support to the people.

Also, Chairman of Eleme Council, Chief Obarilormate Ollor, commended Wike for all the infrastructural intervention in the area during his time as governor of Rivers.

Ollor assured Wike that the people were with him and ready to go wherever he asked them to go.

He said that the people were already aware of his directive for the reelection of Tinubu but awaiting the directive for the governorship election in 2027.